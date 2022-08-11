UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; 13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Rawat Police Station managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Zaman and Waris who were bike lifters.

The accused were allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered 13 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Zaneer Cheema appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

