Two Bike Lifters Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested two members of inter district bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two members of inter district bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sahiwal police team conducted raid and arrested two bike lifters-- Umer Farooq and Samar Zaman and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 336,000 from them.

Meanwhile, the team also arrested a proclaimed offender, AbuZar who was wanted by police in a murder case.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

