- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Two Bike-lifters Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.
A spokesman said on Sunday that Urban Area police team conducted a raid and arrested two accused Adnan and Ameer Hamza and recovered bikes from them.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa
Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industrialist discusses business opportunities with Punjab CM13 seconds ago
-
Faisal Kundi demands PTI chief to dissolve assemblies of his ruling before seeking early elections17 seconds ago
-
November to prove important in country's politics: Kh Asif20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to expand trade, investment ties with China: PM20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police organize feast to greet FC, Sindh police jawans30 minutes ago
-
GB govt to provide free coaching through KIPS to around 265 students30 minutes ago
-
Development work in full swing at Gwadar: MPA Hammal Kalmati40 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to make South Punjab corruption-free: Punjab minister1 hour ago
-
Gwadar to change country's fortune: DG GDA1 hour ago
-
2 workers die in cylinder blast1 hour ago
-
Peshawarties demand removal of encroachments from ancient city1 hour ago
-
Ex-MNA presents Rs 1m cheque to CM for flood victims1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.