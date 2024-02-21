Two bike lifters arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Urban area police busted two ring leaders of bike lifting gangs and recovered motorcycles worth in Rs 530,000 from their possession.

Police said that that the team conducted raids and arrested Shahid and Asghar and recovered seven motorcycles from them.

The arrested accused were the ring leaders of bike thieves gang and were involved in several cases.