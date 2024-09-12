Two Bike-lifters Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered seven motorcycles from them.
Police said here on Thursday, a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted raids and arrested Sami and Abu Bakr, who were involved in dozen of motorcycle theft cases.
A case was registered against the accused.
