Two bike lifters arrested; 20 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters, members of 'Khawar' gang besides recovering 20 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Khawar, the ringleader and Fakhar and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.