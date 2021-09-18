Two Bike Lifters Arrested, 4 Bikes Recovered:
Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:07 PM
Bhalwal city police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 214,000 from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Bhalwal city police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 214,000 from them.
Police said on Saturday that the team conducted raid and arrested two accused -- Waqar Ahmed and Aitzaz who were involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.
A case was registered against the accused.