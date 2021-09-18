Two bike lifters arrested, 4 bikes recovered:

Bhalwal city police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 214,000 from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Bhalwal city police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 214,000 from them.

Police said on Saturday that the team conducted raid and arrested two accused -- Waqar Ahmed and Aitzaz who were involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused.