Two Bike Lifters Arrested, 4 Bikes Recovered:

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Bhalwal city police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 214,000 from them.

Police said on Saturday that the team conducted raid and arrested two accused -- Waqar Ahmed and Aitzaz who were involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused.

