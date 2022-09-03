Two bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Rawat Police Station managed to net Rehmat and Naqeebullah and recovered five stolen motorcycles.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added. SP Saddar Zaneer Cheema appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.