Two bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Dilawar, ringleader and Sohab and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.