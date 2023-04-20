Two bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two street criminals, bike lifters and recovered Rs 19,500 snatched cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.

Bazar police arrested two members of Farrakh gang namely Farrakh ringleader and Saifullah, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazar Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs 19,500 cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.