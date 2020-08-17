Two bike lifters arrested, four motorcycles recovered

Pirwadhai police on Monday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters and managed to recover four stolen motorcycles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pirwadhai police on Monday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters and managed to recover four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in the crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Dost Muhammad alias Toss and Lal Rehman and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that a Police team constituted under the supervision of DSP City on the directives of SP Rawal conducted raids and nabbed the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division lauded endeavors of Pirwadhai police for netting the bike lifters.