Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Wah Police Station managed to net two accused namely Rizwan and Yasin who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.