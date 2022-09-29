Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Umar and Nadeem and recovered four stolen motorcycles.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused. He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.