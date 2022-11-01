UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Rattaamral Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Riaz and Hasanat and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

1 hour ago
 PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.