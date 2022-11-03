UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Kahuta Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Farhan and Tahir, and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

