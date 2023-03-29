UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two bike lifters besides recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Inam and Diam and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was in process.

Superintendent of Potohar Police, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

