Two bike lifters arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lohibher Police Tuesday busted two member of a bike lifters gang and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said.

The SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal has constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Sihala (Circle) Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohibher police station, Sub-Inspector Ashiq Hussain, ASI Muhammad Shabbir along with other personnel.

The apprehended were identified as Taimoor gulzar s/o Muhammad Gulzar resident of Gulraiz Rawalpindi and Haider Hayat s/o Umer Hayat resident of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed for stealing bikes from various areas of Lohibher.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of the police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.