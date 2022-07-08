Two bike lifters arrested; nine stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station managed to net two accused namely Fazal and Nadeem who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.