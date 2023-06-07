Two bike lifters arrested; nine stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters, members of 'Habib' gang besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Habib, ringleader and Mohsin and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.