UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bike-lifters Arrested: Nine Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Two bike-lifters arrested: nine stolen motorcycles recovered

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Kahuta police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Kahuta police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police in a raid, arrested Farhan Ahmed and Zeeshan Ali, two bike lifters and recovered nine motorcycles and spare parts from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net two bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division lauded endeavours of Kahuta police for netting the bike lifters.

Related Topics

Police Kahuta Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

6 minutes ago

EU to provide Rs3.6b for Rule of Law support to Pa ..

24 minutes ago

Relegated Deportivo fume over 'botched' decision t ..

2 minutes ago

Ministers hold consultation over highlighting IOJK ..

2 minutes ago

15 children 'in chains' freed from Nigeria Koran s ..

2 minutes ago

Blasts Heard at Site of Hostage-Taking Incident in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.