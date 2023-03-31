UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested two bike lifters besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Arslan and Usman and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

