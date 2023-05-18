Two bike lifters arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters, members of a gang besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 18,200 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Gujar Khan Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Mudassir and Muhammad Tayyab and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 18,200 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars. He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.