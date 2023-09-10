Open Menu

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, Sep 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Nasir Abbas and Abdullah and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.

