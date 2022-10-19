Two bike lifters arrested; six stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Rattaamral Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Bilal and Amir and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.