Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Published February 13, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Abdullah and Yasir and recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

