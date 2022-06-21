UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Three Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Banni Police Station managed to net two accused namely Zubair and Shahzaib who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joia appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate the operations against car and bike lifters.

