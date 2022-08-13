UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Published August 13, 2022

Two bike lifters arrested; three stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Rattaamral Police Station managed to net two accused namely Rais Arshad and Numan Ali who were bike lifters.

The accused were allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

