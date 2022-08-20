UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Published August 20, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Hamza and recovered three stolen motorcycles while Bani police also held an accused namely Rehmatullah and recovered a stolen rickshaw from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

They also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

