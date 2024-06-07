Two Bike Lifters Arrested, Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals during raid launched against the criminals on Friday.
Police in an operation recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of outlaws, said a Police spokesman here.
He said that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to nab two bike lifters namely Owais and Farhan and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other essential items from their possession.
The accused were shifted to jail for further investigation.
A case has been registered against the accused for further interrogation.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said that accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.
