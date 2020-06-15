UrduPoint.com
Two Bike-lifters Arrested, Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle thefts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle thefts.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police arrested Muhammad Usama and Sulman Khan, two bike lifters.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded endeavours of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.

