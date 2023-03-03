UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Two Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Two bike lifters arrested; two stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Rattaamral Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Shehbaz, ringleader and Adeel and recovered two stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

