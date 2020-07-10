UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bike-lifters Arrested: Two Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Two bike-lifters arrested: two stolen motorcycles recovered

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police in two separate raids, arrested Saim Ansir and Zulqarnain alias Nani, two bike lifters and recovered a CD70 and CG125 motorcycles from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigationswith the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded endeavours of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

29 minutes ago

EU chief makes bid to break recovery fund deadlock ..

4 minutes ago

Drive launched to spray cattle with anti-Congo pes ..

4 minutes ago

Interior ministry directed to decide Cynthia's dep ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

4 minutes ago

EU Urges US to Refrain From Resuming Federal Execu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.