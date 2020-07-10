Two bike-lifters arrested: two stolen motorcycles recovered

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Ratta Amral police have arrested two persons involved in motorcycle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police in two separate raids, arrested Saim Ansir and Zulqarnain alias Nani, two bike lifters and recovered a CD70 and CG125 motorcycles from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigationswith the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded endeavours of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.