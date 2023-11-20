Two bike lifters arrested with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operation against bike lifter gangs managed to arrest two accused and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a gang namely Ali Ahmed and Muhammad Imtiaz and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.