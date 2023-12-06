Open Menu

Two Bike Lifters Arrested With 11 Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Two bike lifters arrested with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operation against bike lifters managed to arrest two accused and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a gang namely Muhammad Raja and Shahid Khan and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and directed to accelerate operations against car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Car Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

14 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

15 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

15 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

15 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

15 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

15 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

15 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

15 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan