Two bike lifters arrested with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operation against bike lifters managed to arrest two accused and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a gang namely Akramullah and Usama and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of police team and directed to accelerate operations against car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.