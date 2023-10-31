Open Menu

Two Bike Lifters Arrested With 23 Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two bike lifters arrested with 23 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters, and members of ‘Ubaid’ gang besides recovering 23 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Ubaid Khan, ringleader and Muhammad Anis and recovered 23 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers were being accelerated further.

