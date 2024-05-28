Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) R.A.Bazar police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police rounded up two bike lifters namely Javed Rehman and Hamad Rashid who were allegedly involved in several bike lifting cases.

He said that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.