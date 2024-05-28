Two Bike Lifters Arrested With Four Stolen Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) R.A.Bazar police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman.
He informed that police rounded up two bike lifters namely Javed Rehman and Hamad Rashid who were allegedly involved in several bike lifting cases.
He said that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.Bazar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation2 minutes ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal7 minutes ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Drug addict dies after hitting with train42 minutes ago
-
Old person dies, another hurt in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues advisory for farmers, herders, general public1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar greets nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes collective effort of all facets of national power: PM12 hours ago
-
Body of missing teenager recovered from Margalla Hills Trail 512 hours ago