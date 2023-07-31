Open Menu

Two Bike-lifters Arrested,12 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The district police arrested two bike-lifters and recovered 12 motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession,here on Monday.

Police said that Bhera police team conducted raids and arrested two accused who were involved in dozen of motorcycle theft, besides recovering 12 stolen bikes from them.

A case was registered against the accused.

