Two Bike Lifters Held, 12 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Police have arrested two members active gang and recovered twelve stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two members active gang and recovered twelve stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Saturday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police successfully arrested two member "Tauqeer gang" operating in different localities and the members were identified Tauqeer Mughal and Shahbaz Ali who were involved in committing dozens of robberies.

While the police have also recovered twelve stolen motorcycles from their custody.

The Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation. The City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials, saying, there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

