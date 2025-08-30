Open Menu

Two Bike Lifters Held; 8 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Lohi Bher police team has arrested two accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

An official told APP on Saturday that the arrested men were members of an organized gang wanted in several cases of motorcycle theft. He said the police team, acting on intelligence, traced and apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen bikes from their possession.

He added that efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices and facilitators of the gang to completely dismantle the network.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations said that effective crackdowns are being carried out against professional criminals to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

He reiterated that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in curbing street crimes in the Federal capital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the police team for their successful action and said the arrested culprits would be brought to justice with exemplary punishment. He emphasized that the campaign against motorcycle theft and other crimes would continue with full force to ensure peace in the city.

