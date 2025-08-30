Two Bike Lifters Held; 8 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Lohi Bher police team has arrested two accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.
An official told APP on Saturday that the arrested men were members of an organized gang wanted in several cases of motorcycle theft. He said the police team, acting on intelligence, traced and apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen bikes from their possession.
He added that efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices and facilitators of the gang to completely dismantle the network.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations said that effective crackdowns are being carried out against professional criminals to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.
He reiterated that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in curbing street crimes in the Federal capital.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the police team for their successful action and said the arrested culprits would be brought to justice with exemplary punishment. He emphasized that the campaign against motorcycle theft and other crimes would continue with full force to ensure peace in the city.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking measures for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: minister2 minutes ago
-
One held with 50 bottles of imported liquor worth millions in Ghouri Town2 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters held; 8 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
DC Tank inspects city during rainfall12 minutes ago
-
FGP, Micronox sign agreement for innovative climate resilience initiatives22 minutes ago
-
All protective embankments are strong & expected flood water will pass smoothly: Dharejo22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC lead flood relief operations in Sargodha division32 minutes ago
-
MD NBF visits Multan Office, meets writers32 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against fake compensation claims in Abbottabad41 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather predicted for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
SCCI felicitates Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of Pakistan’s highest civil award42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects in a meeting in Taxila42 minutes ago