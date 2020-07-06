Two bike lifters held, four motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Koral Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen bikes from them, a police spokesman said.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police's team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Naizi including SHO Koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood. This team arrested two bike lifters identified as Zahid and Waqas, and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of twin cities. They have already remained jail birds and cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

Further investigation is underway from them.