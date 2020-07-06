UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bike Lifters Held, Four Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two bike lifters held, four motorcycles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Koral Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen bikes from them, a police spokesman said.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police's team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Naizi including SHO Koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood. This team arrested two bike lifters identified as Zahid and Waqas, and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of twin cities. They have already remained jail birds and cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

Further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail From

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

24 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

51 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

54 minutes ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

12 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.