Two Bike-lifters Held In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Two Bike-lifters held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The district police claimed to have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Daraban Circles Malik Anees ul Hasan along with Daraban Police SHO Atta Ullah Khan traced a case of bike theft.

The police team arrested two accused bike-lifters named Azad son of Abudl Raheem and Jahangir alias Danyal son of Bashir Khan. A motorcycle which was stolen some three days ago was also recovered from them.

