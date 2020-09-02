UrduPoint.com
Two Bike Lifters Held In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Two bike lifters held in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested two bike lifters while conducting raids at two separate area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, acting on tip off, Levies Force team conducted successful raid at Khand area and apprehended an alleged accused Aurangzaib with stolen motorbike.

Meanwhile, another accused namely Yousaf Ali was arrested near Bazaar area by Levies force. A stolen motorbike was also recovered from his possession.

Investigations are underway.

