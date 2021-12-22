UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifters Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:21 PM

Two bike lifters held in sargodha

Satellite town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered five stolen motorbikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Satellite town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered five stolen motorbikes from them.

The police team conducted a raid and arrested two accused identified as Hamza Ali and Awais Ali who were involved in a dozen of motorcycle liftingincidents.

A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu&#039;alla lays foundation ..

Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu&#039;alla lays foundation stone of new warehouse of Hutc ..

10 minutes ago
 Tourism is essential underpinning of UAE&#039;s su ..

Tourism is essential underpinning of UAE&#039;s sustainable development: RAK Rul ..

11 minutes ago
 Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at UVAS

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at UVAS

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek, Germany's Uniper Sign Long-Term ..

Russia's Novatek, Germany's Uniper Sign Long-Term Contract for Supply of Ammonia

4 minutes ago
 Libya election board suggests January 24 for delay ..

Libya election board suggests January 24 for delayed polls

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award allocates six grants for t ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award allocates six grants for translation of winning titles

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.