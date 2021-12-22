Two bike lifters held in sargodha

Satellite town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered five stolen motorbikes from them

The police team conducted a raid and arrested two accused identified as Hamza Ali and Awais Ali who were involved in a dozen of motorcycle liftingincidents.

A case was registered against the accused.