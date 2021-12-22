Two Bike Lifters Held In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:21 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Satellite town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered five stolen motorbikes from them.
The police team conducted a raid and arrested two accused identified as Hamza Ali and Awais Ali who were involved in a dozen of motorcycle liftingincidents.
A case was registered against the accused.