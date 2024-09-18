Two Bike Lifters Held, Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police have arrested two outlaws involved in motorcycle theft as part of ongoing operations in the Federal capital against anti social elements.
The arrests followed a swift response by the police team under SP Sadar, using ground surveillance and technical methods. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles from the suspects, a police public relations officer said while talking to APP on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted in line with Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi's initiative for a crime-free Islamabad. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif Ghulam Hussain of PS Sumbal following the orders of DIG Islamabad quickly traced the suspects and arrested them.
Both the outlaws were found in possession of stolen motorcycles.
Moreover, further investigations are underway to determine whether the suspects were part of a larger motorcycle theft ring. The authorities continue their efforts to crack down on criminal activities in the city, with more operations planned in the coming days.
The Islamabad Police remain focused on preventing theft and other crimes, as part of the broader vision to ensure the safety and security of residents in the capital.
