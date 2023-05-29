Two bike lifters held,19 motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :City police arrested two-member bike-lifter gang and recovered 19 motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Monday, the team conducted raids and arrested two accused --Naveed and Ali Marjan, who were involved in dozen of motorcycle theft,besides recovering 19 stolen bikes from them.

A case was registered against the accused,while police launched investigation.