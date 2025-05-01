Two Bike Lifters Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Thursday nabbed two accused involved in bike lifting.
The arrested accused were identified as Tauqir and Shahroz, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the accused.
