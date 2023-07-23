Open Menu

Two Bike Riders Falls Into Chitral River, One Perished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Two bike riders falls into Chitral River, one perished

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :In a harrowing incident happened on Sunday at the Mastuj Bridge, Upper Chitral, where two motorbikes plunged into the Chitral River. As a result, one motorcyclist lost his life while being searched by the rescue team, while the other was successfully rescued from the river.

The timely response of the Rescue 1122 team led to the rescue of one injured rider, who received prompt medical attention at the hospital and has since been discharged. However, the search for the other biker continues, with no clues found yet.

Initial reports from Upper Chitral indicated that the incident occurred amidst the bridge's partial damage caused by recent floods.

