UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bike Riders In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two bike riders in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Two bike riders were killed in a road accident after colliding with tractor trolly at Suon Miani here on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, victims were identified as Ghulam Yaseen and Ikhtiar Ahmed who succumbed to death due to fatal head injuries on the spot.

Whereabouts of the victims were yet to be ascertained by the security officials.

Police and rescue teams reached the crime scene soon after the incident was reported. Corpses were removed to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Tractor trolly driver fled the scene, while police took the vehicle under the custody. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Road Accident

Recent Stories

UAE Public Prosecution releases awareness video on ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago

Body found near HMC

8 minutes ago

NHA plans to build over half a dozen mega projects ..

8 minutes ago

Tourism booming in Pakistan as govt rolls out mult ..

8 minutes ago

Over 1 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Asa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.