Two bike riders in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Two bike riders were killed in a road accident after colliding with tractor trolly at Suon Miani here on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, victims were identified as Ghulam Yaseen and Ikhtiar Ahmed who succumbed to death due to fatal head injuries on the spot.

Whereabouts of the victims were yet to be ascertained by the security officials.

Police and rescue teams reached the crime scene soon after the incident was reported. Corpses were removed to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Tractor trolly driver fled the scene, while police took the vehicle under the custody. Further investigation was underway.