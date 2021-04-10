UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bike Riders Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Two bike riders killed in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Two bike riders were killed after hitting with tractor trolly at Indus Highway road, near Jampur's area, Talai Walla here on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the victims Khalid Mahmood and Siraj Ahmed succumbed to fatal head injuries on the spot.

Both were resident of Taunsa and working as security guard at Khwaja Farid University Rahim Yar Khan.

They were moving to Rahim Yar Khan from native town Taunsa on motorbike.

Police and security team reached on the spot and shifted the dead bodies to their hometown.

Driver of the troller fled the scene, while police took the vehicle into custody before started searching out the driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

